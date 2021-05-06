Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 6, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 6, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night — A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday — A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night — A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.