Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 7, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 7, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers between 3am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday — A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sponsor

Monday Night — A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.