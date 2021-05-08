Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 8, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 8, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 10am and 4pm, then scattered rain showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Scattered rain showers before 7pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.