Evening Sweetwater County Weather: May 9, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 9, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers before 4pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before 10pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.