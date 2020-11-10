Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 10, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Veterans Day — A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 8 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night — A chance of snow between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday — Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night — A 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.