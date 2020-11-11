Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 11, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) – Here is Sweetwater seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday — Patchy blowing snow between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday — Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 43.