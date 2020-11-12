Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 12, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night — Snow showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 49.