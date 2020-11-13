Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 13, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 13, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the US Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 4am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Very windy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 37 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday — Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Very windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Saturday Night — Increasing clouds, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 19 to 29 mph becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 42.