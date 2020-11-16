Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 16, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday — Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday — Isolated snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.