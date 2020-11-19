Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 19, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 38. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15