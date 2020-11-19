Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 19, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 38. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15