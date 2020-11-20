Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 20, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 20, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 41. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thanksgiving Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy