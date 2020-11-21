Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 21, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 21, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thanksgiving Day — A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30