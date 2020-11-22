Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 22, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 22, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday — Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night — Isolated snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light northwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thanksgiving Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy