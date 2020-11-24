Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 24, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

 

TonightMostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. 

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. 

Thanksgiving DayMostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind around 14 mph.

 

FridaySunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. 

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 19.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 38. Breezy. 

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 20.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 20.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 38.

 

