Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 24, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thanksgiving Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind around 14 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.