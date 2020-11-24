Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 24, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Thanksgiving Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind around 14 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.