Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 27, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 27, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 37. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 35