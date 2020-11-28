Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 28, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 28, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind around 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 32.