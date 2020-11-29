Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 29, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 29, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 36. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated snow showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 38.