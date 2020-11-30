Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 30, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 30, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered snow showers, mainly between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 38