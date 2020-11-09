Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 9, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 9, 2020) – Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Veterans Day — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday — Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.