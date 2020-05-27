Event cancellations across Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — The following is a list of canceled events throughout the state of Wyoming.
This list is unfinished and will be updated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
CANCELED:
- Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous – More information here
- Cody Stampede – More information here
- Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo – More information here
- Sheridan WYO Rodeo – More information here
- Laramie Jubilee Days – More information here
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – More information here
- Red Desert Roundup Rodeo – More information here
- Rods and Rails Car Show – More information here
- Rock Springs International Day 2020 – More information here
- Uintah County Fair – More information here
- Country Jam 2020 – More information here
- International Newmar Kountry Klub Rally – More information here
- Flaming Gorge Days 2020 – More information here
- Escapees RV Club 60th Annual Escapade – More information here
- College National Finals Rodeo – More information here
- University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 induction banquet – More information here
- Main stage concerts, carnival, Wyoming’s Big Show – More information here