Events Complex and Wyoming Horse Racing LLC extend partnership

Photo submitted by the Sweetwater Events Complex

April 27, 2022 — In a press release from the Sweetwater Events Complex, it was announced that Wyoming Horse Racing LLC and the Sweetwater Events Complex had reached an agreement to extend its partnership through 2030. Wyoming Horse Racing LLC is the operator of live horse racing at Sweetwater Downs, located at the Events Complex.

The new agreement includes a commitment for capital improvements that will total over $1,000,000 through donations to the Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation. According to the press release, these funds will be directed toward capital projects that will improve the horse racing facilities for the benefit of both parties.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Wyoming Horse Racing and the Sweetwater Events Complex are currently working on phase one of a master plan that will see the construction of a new race office and jockey quarters in 2023. Other immediate projects this year include the improvement of safety and comfort to the current facilities, jockey’s room, steward stand, paddock, and test barn area.

Kandi Pendleton, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director stated, “We are grateful for Wyoming Horse Racing’s long term financial commitment to the Sweetwater Events Complex. We are excited to be working jointly on master plan improvements to the property that will greatly benefit horse racing as well as create improved facilities that will benefit our other events and the citizens of Sweetwater County.”