Events complex announces partnership for Fourth of July fireworks show

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2021) — The Sweetwater Events Complex is thrilled to host the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on July 4th. Several groups, both public and private, have come together to ensure that the public will get to celebrate with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics. Partners include Infinity Power & Controls, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, the Spicer Family Foundation, Sweetwater Speedway, WyoRadio and the City of Rock Springs.

Advertisement

With budget concerns on everyone’s mind it looked like the annual July 4th celebration was going to be cancelled, but our business community would not let that happen. Within just a few hours’ time we had numerous calls offering monetary support and everything fell into place. Everyone involved thought it important for our community to be able to come together and celebrate not only Independence Day, but the end of a very rough year.

Here is what YOU can do to help – stop by the Infinity Power & Controls booth at the Spring Home & Garden Show, fuel up at Kelly’s Convenience Centers, buy a ticket to a Sweetwater Speedway race this summer, listen to a WyoRadio station on your way to work and thank the City of Rock Springs and the Spicer Family. Fireworks this year would not have been possible without every one of these partners.

The fireworks will be launched from the east side of the Sweetwater Events Complex property and visible from many locations throughout the city. Watch for full details including public viewing locations, synchronized music, and other activities to be announced in June.