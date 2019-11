ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — The Sweetwater county event complex is hosting the 2019 home and holiday show, today through Sunday.

Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are a number of tables and products to explore, ranging from clothing and health care tables to desserts and barbecue grills.

Santa is also making an appearance, and is offering pictures with children.

