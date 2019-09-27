Events Complex to propose $24 million in specific purpose tax projects to county

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Commission will hear a proposal Tuesday from Sweetwater Event Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd asking the county to sponsor a little over $24 million in complex upgrades, to be funded by the specific purpose tax.

The commissioners meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in Commission Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

The Events Complex proposes three projects. They include:

Exhibit Hall expansion and renovation at a total cost of $6,780,000. This project will include updating and modernizing the current facility, such as floor and wall coverings and acoustical improvements. It would also include installing additional sliding wall systems to allow space customization. The lobby would also be opened up and approximately 8,000 square feet would be added to the building.

Indoor Arena building renovation and build an additional Indoor Arena to accommodate the number of events that are planned in this part of the complex. The total cost would be $16,170,000. The building upgrade would allow for multiple uses including trade shows, 4H and FFA events, car shows, equine events, rallies and more, according to the supporting document in the commissioners’ packet.

Water System upgrade at a total cost of $1,135,103. This project would “ensure all safety requirements for fire flow. A second water line would also be added on the southwest part of the property, to complete a loop of fresh water throughout the property.

Total cost of all three projects comes in at $24,085,103.

The current facility was built in 1976-1977.

Also on the commissioners’ agenda for consideration are:

A letter of support for Green River’s application for the Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant

Approval of the FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant contract and subcontracts

Approval of documents amending the Lost Creek IDB Bond Loan

A paintball lease agreement with the City of Rock Springs

A board appointment to the Solid Waste Disposal District #2 Board

A request to re-staff a vacant position in the Detention Center

Approval of the voluntary separation program-health insurance option only; the commissioners will also hear a health insurance renewal presentation

Surplus vehicle sale and exchange.