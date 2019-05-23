Events Complex To Recommend No More Live Horse Racing

Rock Springs, WY (5/24/19) – Will live horse racing be going away in Rock Springs? The answer may be yes.

Advertisement

According to a press release by the Sweetwater Events Complex, the facility will be reviewing its option to discontinue live horse racing in 2019.

The release stated, “The Sweetwater Events Complex Board of Trustees will be presented with a staff recommendation to discontinue live horse racing due to declining public participation and the increasing high demand from user groups wanting to rent the facility. In past years, Sweetwater Downs hosted live horse racing for three weekends in August and September. However, due to the increase demand of the facility and lack of funding, the Sweetwater Events Complex Board and Staff will be reviewing options to solicit other events during this time period”.

Advertisement

Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, explained, “Horse racing was utilizing much of the Events Complex property for a month. Horse racing requires the use the Indoor Arena, stalls, campground, grandstands and Small Hall with little return back to our community.”