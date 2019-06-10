Everyone In The Pool! Rock Springs Wading Pools First Day Fun

Rock Springs, WY (6/10/19) – Today, three of the Rock Springs wading pools opened for the summer season.

The Blairtown, and Century West pools are for ages 15 and younger, while the Washington pool is restricted to 10 and under. All three pools open are open Monday – Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Blairtown and Century West staying open until 5:00 p.m. and Washington, 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Washington pool is closed with both Blairtown and Century West operating from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is no fee charged and lifeguards are on duty at all three pools. The Springland pool will not be operating this summer.

Another source of summer fun is the Garnet Park Spray Pad and the Family Recreation Center Splash Pad. Both are open for public use Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.