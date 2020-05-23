Evidence Tech. Clark Robinson named RSPD Employee of the Quarter

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) Evidence Technician Clark Robinson was recently announced a the RSPD Employee of the Quarter for January through March, 2020.

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, Clark received the award for going above and beyond his normal duties as an Evidence Technician. His outstanding initiative, knowledge, and experience helped the evidence divisions receive its re-accreditation certification through the International Association for Property and Evidence.

Clark has demonstrated exceptional dedication to the RSPD. He has made personal sacrifices while continuing to perform to the best of his abilities and we are fortunate to have him as a member of the RSPD family.