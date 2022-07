Excellent turnout for “Family Fun Friday – Fabulous Fossils” at County Museum

Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s latest special event was attended by over a hundred people.

On Friday, the Museum hosted “Family Fun Friday – Fabulous Fossils,” an outdoor event. Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady spoke about Wyoming’s prehistoric and geological history and described the dinosaurs that once roamed Sweetwater County.

Children at the event got to handle and explore a variety of fossils, including Knightias, which is Wyoming’s official State Fossil, and learned firsthand how paleontologists use trowels, brushes, and screens to dig and sift for fossils in a dig pit.

Other family-friendly events are planned at the Museum for the near future, including gold panning, adobe brick making, and Native American basket weaving.