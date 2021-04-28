Exhibit and reception at fine arts center features high school artists

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 28, 2021) – Seventy-one students from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School are displaying their best work at the Community Fine Arts Center from April 28 to May 15. A reception for family, friends and the public to recognize the students will be held Wednesday, April 28th from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

With ninth through twelth graders showing their talents, the gallery has over 150 pieces of art on display. This is the last exhibit in a series of students’ work highlighting the celebration of National Youth Art Month observed in March. To accommodate all the schools in the district, the CFAC continues the displays from February to May.

“There are some talented and dedicated students in the arts programs at both schools,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We have seen some amazing growth is these young artists’ work.”

The annual Wyoming State Art Symposium is the highlight for the high schools throughout the state and this year Rock Springs High School students were successful with about a third of the work receiving ribbons.

David Doporto, Jasmine Krueger, Amanda Margrave, and Tania Szewczyk teach at RSHS. The classes including in the schools’ curriculum are Drawing I and II, Painting I and II, Photography, Graphic Design, Advanced Art, and Sculpture I and II.

The students enrolled in art classes and included in the CFAC exhibit are Ezera Achenbach, Hadley Banks, Gabriella Bracho, Callen Brostoski, Lizabeth Campos, Jordyn Carr, Wyatt Cartwright, Kristina Cassel, Canon Chrisman, Cash Christensen, Brody Costigan, Bailey Cox, Rikki Cozad, Sophia Cozzens, Jorja Feicko, Davan French, Nariah Gonzalez, Janeth Grimaldo, Trayton Gunyan, Lexie Harper, Lane Heaton, Sabrena Henley, Lucus Johnson, Kaleb Killpack, Marcus Kopp, Alaina Kothe, Emma Lash, Lucy Leveck, Delaney Lew, Kaelynn Moncada, Novaleigh Moses, Thomas Murphy, Allison Murray, Jarett Nipper, April Olivas, Conner Panzer, Tae Rall, Cassie Rath, Gabrial Reyes, Adley Robbins, Galilia Rodriguez, Brooklyn Ross, Gunner Seiloff, Kennedy Shassetz, Kasandra Silva, Mathew Sleight, Natalie Sleight, Daylan Smith, Kayla Smith, Alexis Stadler, Kaelen Swenson, Kenzie Undresser, Laci Vasquez, Yessina Vincencio, Varina Viray-Jinlge, Cabriah Voliva, Emmalee Williams, Khloe Yednack, Megan Zotti, and Laci Zuck.

The Black Butte High School art instructor is Shari Kumer. Students work was also submitted to the Wyoming State Art Symposium with three ribbons being won.

The school’s students participating in the exhibit are Jerricka Ainge, Kenidee Fullmer, Connor Howe, Sebastian Jordan, Jeryk Mena, Tyson Norton, Carson Robertson, Ashley Smith, Sierra Sorensen, Rozalyn Trujillo, and Torrance Walton.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.