Exhibit and reception features high school artists

Photo submitted by the CFAC. The current display at the Community Fine Arts Center is artwork from students at Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools. This exhibit will be on display through May 21.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — One-hundred-fourteen students from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School are displaying their best work at the Community Fine Arts Center from May 4 – 21. A reception for family, friends and the public to recognize the students will be held Wednesday, May 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

With 9th through 12th graders showing their talents, the gallery has over 160 pieces of art on display. This is the last exhibit in a series of students’ work highlighting the celebration of National Youth Art Month observed in March. To accommodate all the schools in the district, the CFAC continues the displays from February to May.

“There are some talented and dedicated students in the arts programs at both schools,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The variety of work and the strength in their skills shows amazing growth over the years by these young artists.”

The annual Wyoming State Art Symposium, held in April, is the highlight for the high schools throughout the state and this year Rock Springs High School students were successful with about a third of the work receiving ribbons.

David Doporto, Amanda Margrave, Jasmine Krueger, and Tania Szewczyk teach at RSHS. The classes including in the schools’ curriculum are Drawing I and II, Painting I and II, Photography, Graphic Design, Advanced Art, and Sculpture I and II.

The students enrolled in RSHS art classes and included in the CFAC exhibit are Ezra Achenbach, Ellie Aldridge, Jennifer Alvarado, Darwin Alarcon, Emma Asay, Xander Black, Gabriella Bracho, Jacob Burdette, Lizbeth Campos Del Villar, Wyatt Cartwright, Noah Cowgill, Lindsey Cox, Karson Curtis, Emily DeBernardi, Lillie DeVree, Saylor Dewitt, Kaden Duckwitz, Jorja Feichko, Ariana Fetch, Davan French, Emmalee Garner, Frankie Garza, Emiliano Gonzalez, Audrey Hall, Solveig Hanks, Jenessa Hanson, Lexi Harper, Abigal Harris, Jeff Hyatt, Noble Jefferies, Liberty Jenkins, Cheyenna Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Lucus Johnson, Kait Killpack, Shelby Koepplin, Marcus Kopp, Laine Kothe, Ari Kuhn, Alex Lange, Robert Larson, Emma Lash, Paige Layne, Lucille Leveck, Amelia Lindsey, Kaitlyn Liptak, Nathan Martinez, Logan McCann, Phoebe McCusker, Kaelynn Moncada, Kiera Monzon, Wesley Muir, Allison Murray, Danielle Navarro, Joshua Odogwa, Saylor Pecolar, Bryce Perry, Breanna Quickenden, Darla Patterson, Maggie Powell, Phoung Pham, Annette Proa, Alyssa Proa, Cadence Ranger, Cassie Rath, Cameron Ribordy, Mackenzie Ribordy, Megan Rice, Austin Riddle, Peyton Robertson, Galilea Rodriguez, Katherine Rodriguez, Brooklyn Ross, Ivie Schaechaterle, Aveleigh Scheuerman, Gunner Seiloff, Shelby Schoenfeld, Mathew Sleight, Natalie Sleight, Daylan Smith, Deegan Smith, Maggie Smith, Abby St. Marie, Autumn Tanner, Brooke Tanner, Logan Tepayoti, Samantha Thoma, Noah Torrez, Milo Tulaga, Lacie Vasquez, Yesenia Vicencio, Aaron Villa, Cabriah Volvia, Varina Viray-Jilge, Evelyn Whitson, Tristan Wooden, and Klohe Yedinak.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The Black Butte High School art instructor is Shari Kumer, teaching Art I, Art II and Computer Graphics. Students’ work was also submitted to the Wyoming State Art Symposium with five blue ribbons being awarded plus a special 3D Artistic Discovery ribbon.

The BBHS students participating in the exhibit are Jerricka Ainge, Trinity Arredondo, Serenitie Bradley, Tatumn Chavez, Emily Christie, Kenny Fullmer, Kyrah Greub, Elias Hansen, Skylynn Harmon, Connor Howe, Jasmine Jamali, Isabelle Lloyd, Lucia Santamaria, Caitlynn Shipp, Ashley Smith, Landyn Story, and Kayla Weber.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to attend the reception on May 4 and visit the CFAC the next three weeks to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.