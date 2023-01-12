Expansion of sheriff’s school guardian program

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – Hundreds of teachers and staff from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 packed the auditorium at Rock Springs High School last Friday for the morning session of a district-wide professional development day dedicated to school safety.

Led by first responders from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department, and Rock Springs Fire Department, those in attendance listened as law enforcement shared their collective expertise on the evolution of school violence, modern lockdown procedures, and lessons learned after a series of safety walkthroughs in 14 district schools throughout the county.

For its part, the sheriff’s office’s participation represents an expanded effort by Sheriff John Grossnickle of his school guardian program, something he advocated for on the campaign trail during his recent bid for reelection.

Grossnickle said, “This isn’t just about preventing school violence or responding to school shootings. It’s about building relationships, about building trust. Students and staff don’t just need to be safe, they also need to feel safe. If they don’t feel safe, it’s not very conducive to fostering a productive learning environment.”

Under the revised program, every patrol deputy is now assigned to a district school where they are tasked with routinely stopping by while school is in session, making their presence known, familiarizing themselves with the physical layout of the facility, and introducing themselves and getting to better know the school’s administrators, resource officers, teachers, staff and students.

Lieutenant Rich Fischer said the program offers an important opportunity to partner with the schools, their resource officers, and the local police departments in taking a more active role in school safety in schools throughout Sweetwater County.

“This really allows all of us to work together to identify and address any safety or security issues, so if anything does happen, we’re all better prepared to respond,” Fischer said. “We want to empower administrators to make safety and security decisions in the best interest of their schools and teachers to make decisions in the best interest of their students.”