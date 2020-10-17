Expect another windy day today and Sunday

Advertisement





Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 17, 2020) — While today’s weather forecast is calling for temperatures to be near 60 degrees, afternoon wind speeds could also be near that number as well. Saturday’s forecast is calling for winds to increase to 30 plus mph this afternoon, but those west winds could also be gusting near 55 mph at times.

Advertisement

Here are some area peak wind gusts reported by the National Weather Service in Riverton from Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m:

SWEETWATER COUNTY: Rock Springs Airport (Southwest Regional Airport) – 47 mph at 4:18 p.m., Point of Rocks – 45 mph at 2:22 p.m., Wamsutter – 45 MPH at 5:32 p.m.

FREMONT COUNTY: Muddy Gap – 72 mph, Riverton Airport – 60 mph, South Pass City – 51 mph

Advertisement

Today’s Sweetwater County area weather forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 60. Very windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph during the day and to 45 mph tonight. Winds will decrease to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Low tonight will be around 37.

On Sunday winds will decrease slightly with west winds at 20-35 mph in the afternoon and Sunday night.