Expect area snow this morning with some accumulation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs and Green River area could see one to two inches of snow accumulation this morning. Driving conditions could become slick with some reduced visibility possible along I-80 and other area roads.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting the snow to be out of the area by early this afternoon. Foggy conditions are in the forecast for tonight and Friday morning.

The western mountains in Sublette County could see three to six inches of snow this morning. For travelers, this includes the western portion of South Pass.

Portions of Carbon and Albany counties are under Winter Weather Advisories until 9 p.m. Rawlins can expected one to three inches of accumulation today with the Laramie forecast calling for one or two inches of new snow.

Portions of Natrona County, also under a Winter Weather Advisory, are expecting three to six inches of snow today with Casper looking to receive around two inches.