Expedition Academy Radon mitigation to be completed this week

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #2 released a statement Sunday regarding the district’s Expedition Academy building in Green River. They will be working with Big Horn Radon in order to mitigate Radon found in areas of the school.

Work should be completed this week, between Feb. 6 and Feb. 9. Once the Radon mitigation has been completed, the District will complete follow up tests with the hope of having students and staff back in their school by the third week of February.

Expedition Academy students and teachers have been holding classes on the second floor of Jackson Elementary School since January 27, 2020.