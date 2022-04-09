Expedition Academy students provided clean-up duties Friday in Green River

Expedition Academy students cleaning up at the Carl T Williams shooting range in Green River. (Submitted photo by the City of Green River)

April 9, 2022 — Press Release from the City of Green River

Expedition Academy students worked for two hours Friday on two separate projects as part of their community service requirements.

Principal Ralph Obray says students spent two hours cleaning up the Carl T Williams shooting range, and the second set of students cleaned up the highway on 530 near Buckboard Marina. Obray says students attending Expedition Academy must do five hours of community service a quarter, 20 hours per school year. He said the students enjoy giving back to the community.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust thanked the students for their service and said, “Community service is so important to the City, which just makes our community better.”

Expedition Academy currently has an enrollment of 42 students.