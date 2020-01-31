Extreme high winds in areas of I-80 are forecast through Sunday morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for breezing conditions today and Saturday here in Sweetwater County. Winds are forecast to be in the 15-25 mph range. But, between Elk Mountain and Arlington and Laramie to Cheyenne, I-80 could once again resemble a wind tunnel.

Advertisement... Story continues below

High wind warnings will remain in effect for the Elk Mountain and Arlington and Laramie to Cheyenne areas of I-80 through Sunday morning. West winds of 35 to 45 mph and gusts to 70 mph are expected to cause possible low visibility due to blowing snow as well as blow over risks for high profile vehicles and semi-trucks.

As the above map shows, high winds could also affect travel conditions along I-25 from Cheyenne to the Chugwater area and Cheyenne to the Colorado border.