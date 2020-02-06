Façade Grants Available for Downtown Businesses

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020)– Restored and improved storefronts are important to the vitality of Downtown Rock Springs. They attract more customers and help the economic development in the community.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is currently offering grants for small businesses in the Downtown Focus Zone. Even though there is no deadline, funding is very limited and the organization will choose which projects will have a bigger impact.

The Façade Improvement Grant entitles the applicant up to $5,000.00 reimbursement towards the total cost of a façade improvement project. This is a matched grant and requires the applicant to pay for 50% of the total cost, while the grant pays for the remaining 50%, not to exceed $5,000.00. The Façade Improvement Grant pertains to exterior improvements only and may be applied to a front, side, or rear facade provided it faces a public street or parking area.

The Facade Painting Grant entitles the applicant (commercial or residential) up to $1,000.00 reimbursement per building. The Painting Grant can be used independently or in addition to the Façade Improvement Grant. The Painting Grant is available for up to 100% of the total cost of paint, not to exceed $1,000.00.

It’s important to note that grants cannot be used for work previously completed and grants must be approved prior to any work being done. Since funds are very limited for this round of grants, those requesting the maximum amount may receive less.

All grants are reviewed by the Board of Directors. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com