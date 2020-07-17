Face coverings now required by all visitors and students at UW facilities

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has given their approval Thursday on a decision that all visitors to the UW campus and any other UW-owned facility are now required to wear face coverings.

According to the University of Wyoming Daily News, The board approved the requirement as an adjustment to the university’s plan for the fall semester to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. UW employees and students are already required to wear face coverings while on UW-owned property or when conducting university business or activities, including instruction and research.

One exception to the policy on face coverings is that people alone in closed-door offices — or their residence hall rooms — don’t have to wear them at those times.

UW is planning a resumption of in-person education for the fall semester, with classes scheduled to begin August 24.

