Facebook bans Trump for two years for role in Capitol Hill riots

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2021) — Facebook announced on Friday that Former President Donald J. Trump has been banned from the social media outlet for two years.

According to a news story from the Daily Mail, the start of the ban began on Jan. 7, 2021, which is the day after the riots on Capitol Hill that many believe was incited by the former president.

The two-year ban means that Trump will be unable to use the social media site during the 2022 off-year elections.