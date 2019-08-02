Fair Fun

Isabelle Wasseen stands proud next to the quilt she made for the 4H competition. Her quilt, which features a rabbit design on the front, to Grand Champion honors.
Bobbie Brown of Rock Springs feeds a butterfly in the Butterfly House, which is part of the Bugology exhibit, presented by Pacific Animal Productions out of San Diego, California.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — There’s something for everyone at Wyoming’s Big Show this year. From children’s activities to animal exhibits to arts and crafts to performances of every kind, the fair is a good time for just about anyone.

Pictured is a closeup of one of the butterflies that fill the Butterfly House.

 

Adalind Nash of Green River poses for the camera after getting her face painted with a dinosaur pattern at the GlitterGore booth.
Amelia Becerra, left, and Adrian Becerra try to catch bubbles coming out of the Bubble Tower out on the Breezeway at the Events Complex.

