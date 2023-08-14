Fair sees more online sales, great overall turnout for Sweetwater County

Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director for the Sweetwater Events Complex – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wyoming’s Big Show has come and gone, but not after some ground-breaking sales and attendance this year. Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director for the Sweetwater Events Complex, explains the process to put together this incredible five-day event.

Putting Together Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyoming’s Big Show takes time to tackle an event so large. Pendleton stated, “It takes a whole team and a whole community to pull an event like this together. We start a year or two in advance, so we book all our secondary entertainment usually two years in advance. We start putting offers out for our main stage entertainment right after the fair ends. It takes time, and it takes a little bit of everybody. It takes our staff, sponsors in the community, partners from the Rock Springs City Council and Sweetwater County Commissions, the media, it takes lots of partnerships in that.” If you are interested in partnering with the Sweetwater Events Complex, sign-ups will begin in January 2024.

Starting in September, the fair committee begins looking for bands. “We have a booking agency that has a location in Nashville, TN. Typically, we send them ideas we have and they send us lists of bands that are routed in our direction. There is a lot of back and forth until we find them. We put in around fifteen offers a year to come up with the five we end up getting.” Pendleton explained that routing plays a huge part in getting the bands here. Sometimes they will fly in, but most bands will drive in our direction to play at Wyoming’s Big Show.

Wyoming Weather and Bands

Wyoming has very unpredictable weather. During Saturday night’s performance of Randy Houser, many thought the band would not be able to play due to lightning and rain. It rained heavily last year during Hairball’s performance, but that didn’t stop the band from playing. Pendleton mentioned that when the weather is not cooperating, bands will usually stick around to see how it is going, or sometimes in the past they have had to reschedule them for the next night. If it would have turned out poorly, it would’ve been canceled for the concert portion of the night. “Most of them [bands] don’t want to do that either, they know it’s their fans and they’re there to listen. Most are really flexible and will stay late if they need to.”

Even though the weather was hit-and-miss this year, it seemed to be almost perfect. “Tuesday was a nice day. Wednesday for Kids Day was nice during the day, but then there were a few hours that were pretty poor but cleared up right before the concert started. Same thing with Thursday, when the storm came in early. The only day we had an interruption really was Saturday and that was because of lightning,” she stated. When lightning is present, the sound company asks that the bands not play due to technical and electrical issues they can have if lightning chooses to strike.

Vendors and Ticket Sales

Pendleton mentioned that the vendors did really well. “We do not get reports from the booth vendors, for example, those selling t-shirts or the Republicans/Democrats. We do get reports from our concession people. They were all up most of the day so they did really well. We were completely sold out inside and outside around six weeks before the event, except for a few cancelations. This year we had lots of local support.”

Although the Sweetwater Events Complex currently does not have concrete numbers, Pendleton is confident it saw twice as many online sales as the previous year, adding, “We did a bigger push this year for presales. The Western Wyoming Beverage code is also catching on and did better this year than last. The Family Pack is definitely a nice touch so we will continue to do that.”

During Kids’ Day, the Sweetwater Events Complex partnered with McDonald’s to give away all of the kids’ tickets. Kids’ Day was packed during the morning and early afternoon, along with many different booths outside for the kids to enjoy, including the Girls and Boys Club, the Fire Department, the Police Department, and others.

Carnival

“It was a nice opening day, and as we saw, each day just got busier and busier. I think the carnival did really well. It’s really clean and very well taken care of. They just do a great job with their promotions. They try to bring in new rides. They have had three new adult rides in the last couple of years and a couple of new kid rides this year. Even if you come every year, you see something different.” Pendleton mentioned that the carnival moves in Sunday and has everything up and running Monday night. She explained that there is a safety inspector there watching as everything is being put together, as well as help from the city.

50/50 Fundraiser Raffle

“The 50/50 Raffle did well. It’s the first year we have done it and partnered with three local groups. We partnered with Ray Lovato’s Recycling Center on Tuesday, the Green River Wolf Pack on Wednesday and Thursday, and the BMX on Friday and Saturday. I think the largest seller was the Green River Wolf Pack but we had happy winners and the clubs got to keep 25% of what they raised and 25% went to the Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation,” Pendleton said.

The point of the raffle is to aid in the cost of a grain bin gazebo near the grassy area (where the dog show and bird show were hosted) by the maintenance building. In that location, the Sweetwater Events Complex is hoping to construct this building to host smaller events.

4-H and FFA

“Wyoming’s Big Show draws more people out here than it would if it was on its own. 4-H and FFA have always been very strong programs on their own in Sweetwater County and there are always businesses that will support them no matter what. I think we allow more people access to it. So those who are unfamiliar with what 4-H or FFA have to offer can see different things out here. It just raises the awareness that those programs are around. The program itself is pretty standalone and the auction does really well because it happens during the fair,” Pendleton said.

Fireworks

“We have had the same fireworks promoter come in for the last 15 years. He approached us last year about changing the kind of fireworks he uses and moving up closer to the stage. We took a little bit of a risk to do that, and it panned out,” Pendleton enlightened.

The firework promotor uses mostly American-made fireworks, which are smaller. “It was absolutely amazing. You’re within 200 feet of where those fireworks are going off. They did a great job with the music and choreography as well.”

Future Plans

Even though she can’t go into detail about the future plans for Wyoming’s Big Show, Pendleton did say some great things are on the horizon. They are looking at changing up Tuesday up and doing something different. They will also keep the concerts but maybe add some new events. The carnival, the petting zoo, and the animal races will be back next year. “We are always looking at new ways to get the public out here, make it more interesting, adding secondary entertainment. So it will be similar but more improved.”

They have a total of sixteen full-time employees and an army of part-time employees that make this event happen. Pendleton praised the people who helped bring it together saying, “We just have a fantastic team.”

Pendleton expressed that anyone with ideas and thoughts about future bands or events to better the fair should contact the Sweetwater Events Complex. They can be reached through email [email protected], phone at 307-352-6789, or Facebook Page.