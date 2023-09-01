Fair to Fork Program helps donate to the Girls & Boys of Sweetwater County

Lisa Stewart (Boys and Girls Club), Avery Thomas (Cope Thomas sister), and Sierra Mitchell, Regional Director for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative – Wyo4News Photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received around 200 pounds of pork with the help of First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, through a program called Fair to Fork. The goal of the program is to have youth participate in the entirety of the ranch-to-table process. Around eight to ten pounds of protein is cooked daily at the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, and if cooked every day, the pork donated would last around a month.

Although Cope Thomas was unable to make it today, his sister, Avery Thomas, helped deliver the pork that will help feed the kids from the Boys & Girls Club in Sweetwater County. Avery explained, “4-H has been a big part of our lives because my sister started out and we all help each other out no matter what. We feel like we have gotten a lot from the community, so when we heard about this program, we wanted to give back. Since we were already raising the pigs, we thought that giving back to the community would really help out.”

4-H kids receive pigs beginning in March/April. Avery mentioned that they personally will dry-feed them until July. After that, they start to add more supplements and water into their diet to grow. Cope had to work during this time, so Avery and Cope helped each other, taking shifts to raise six pigs.

“I feel like this has brought us all together because we all have to work together, whether it’s walking, feeding, or cleaning pens. 4-H has really just brought us together as a family. We have also developed many friendships and mentorships over the years.”

Avery added, “Everyone in the 4-H community is so helpful. This year, the barn at the Fair Grounds flooded, and everybody, not just the pig people, everybody came together to help clean it out.”

Avery and Cobe are from Lyman, Wyoming. They were the only kids to submit a pig for the program from Sweetwater County. Cobe currently is in college in Powell, Wyoming, where he will be majoring in chiropractic care.

What is the Fair to Fork program?

In a press release, it explains, “First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with Wyoming 4-H and FFA, recently launched a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Fair to Fork. The program will purchase one hog from every county in Wyoming this year through a lottery selection to support youth development and bring fresh protein back into every county across the state.”

Sierra Mitchell, the Regional Director of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, stated, “This initiative is called the Fair to Fork program, which is an initiative spearheaded by First Lady Jennie Gordon. What this initiative does is encourage 4-H youth participant to donate their animal to an agency of their choosing in their own county.”

Mitchell explained that this program is in its second year. This year, 22 out of 23 counties had a 4-H participant. “All but one county donated their animal to benefit this program. It’s gaining traction.” They pick one kid per county. Mitchell mentioned that they didn’t have this many kids last year, but is excited about its growth with the possibility to pick more than one kid in the future.

If selected, kids are required to drop their animals off at a USDA-certified facility and then pick them up. That location is in Afton, Wyoming.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Farm + Ranch is to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity. This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people. The program is made possible due to a partnership between the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the University of Wyoming Extension, the Wyoming FFA Association, and the Hughes Charitable Foundation.

Most kids raise a few animals and this initiative is great for them to help the community out and help feed their communities.

About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Food from the Field is about to start, where local hunters can give up their local game animals to donate to local hunger initiatives.

If you would like to get involved, visit www.nohungerwyo.org to learn more about Wyoming Hunger Initiative.