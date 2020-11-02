Faith in Blue Food Drive received $2,000 local cash donation

Advertisement

(November 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page posted a nice thank you to Lisa Anselmi-Dalton for her recent generous donations to the Faith and Blue Food Drive. The post stated the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen would receive $1,000 each.

Advertisement

The Faith in Blue Food Drive was a joint effort between the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the local faith community. The drive ran during October to benefit local food banks.

Final collection totals will be available soon.