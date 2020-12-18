Fake money being used for purchases throughout Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – In recent weeks, there have been several reports of people using counterfeit dollar bills to purchase items from local businesses.

Advertisement

Last week, a fake $100 bill was used at the UPS Store, located at 1993 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. According to Jennifer Maze, the public information officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, there have been two incidents of this kind in the last month.

On Friday, the Green River Police Department reported that fake $5 and $10 bills were being used as real money.

“From a first glance, they look legit but may fail the pen test and/or have paint or scribbles on them covering what appears to be a PROP or COPY stamp,” GRPD stated on their Facebook page.

For any information or if you come into possession of these fake bills, call your local authorities immediately