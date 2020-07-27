Fall high school sports still scheduled with COVID-19 considerations in place

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) is currently planning on the upcoming fall sports seasons to start on time. (See related story)

According to information on the WHSAA website, the high school football season is scheduled to start August 10 for 4A schools practice sessions and games on August 27. All other football classes will start one week later. August 17. Tennis can also begin practicing on August 10 with matches as soon as August 12.

The cross-country, girls volleyball, and girls swim seasons will start August 17 with practice sessions and meets beginning on no sooner than August 27.

A list of COVID-19 Considerations has been published for each fall sport.

In football, considerations include, the team box may be extended on both sides of the field to the 10-yard lines (for players only) for more social-distancing space for the teams, not sharing uniforms, towels, and other apparel and equipment, the ball should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest as recommended by the ball manufacturer, cloth face coverings are permissible, no handshakes before and following the coin toss, and suspend pregame protocol of shaking hands during introductions and postgame handshaking. See the full WHSAA Football Considerations here.

Some of the cross country considerations include social distancing of at least 6 feet should be maintained at all times. No hugging, shaking hands, or fist bumps for support or encouragement, and events should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts. See the full WHSAA Cross Country Considerations here.

For volleyball, considerations include, suspend the use of the coin toss to determine serve/receive. The visiting team will serve first in set 1 and alternate first serve for the remaining non-deciding sets, suspend the protocol of teams switching benches between sets, limit bench personnel to observe social distancing of 3 to 6 feet. See the full WHSAA Volleyball Considerations here.

In girls swimming and diving, the considerations include, require athletes to arrive at the venue already in competitive attire or provide alternative accommodations for swimmers and divers to change that allows for 6 feet of social distancing, only one person per lane should be permitted at turning end for lap counting purposes, require lap counters to clean hands and wipe down devices, timers should wear facial cloth coverings, require all takeoff judging from the sides of the pool, and space relay swimmers apart from one another. See the full WHSAA Swimming and Diving Considerations here.