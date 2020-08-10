Fall high school sports to start up today in Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — The Wyoming high school fall sports season officially begins today with 4A football, golf, and tennis teams having their first practice sessions.

The Rock Springs Tigers football team will meet on the field for the first time today and practice without pads. According to the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) website, the Tigers can not practice in pads until Thursday, August 13. The Tigers’ first game of the season is scheduled for August 27 in Gillette versus Campbell County High School.

The Green River Wolves, Farson-Eden Pronghorns, and all other 3A, 2A, 1A, and Six-Man football teams will begin their practice sessions on Monday, August 17.

Other state high school sports starting their season’s today are tennis and golf. Both golf and tennis teams can start competition as soon as Wednesday, August 12.

All classes of high school cross county, girls swimming, and volleyball will all start their practice sessions on Monday, August 17, with first scheduled contests on August 27.