Fall hunting license deadline at midnight tonight

May 31, 2023 — Today is a big day for Wyoming hunters — it’s the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents and non-residents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight tonight (

May 31, 2023).

License availabilities include resident elk, deer, antelope, Springer special pheasant hunts, Sandhill crane, beaver, and fall turkey.

For big game species, turkey, and crane, the Wyoming Game and Fish Hunt Planner can help hunters with their applications through interactive, in-depth mapping.

For each species, hunters can see an overview of all the hunt areas in the state and choose individual areas to explore. Different colors designate private and public lands, and users can see public and county roads. Changing the map base layers allows hunters to toggle between views like road maps or satellite imagery.

In addition to the hunt area maps, each area also has details about topography and how easy the land is to access. Other public hunting locations are marked with points for the Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas, walk-in, and hunter management areas.

For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each regional office and at the Cheyenne Headquarters.

Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.