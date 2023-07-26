Fall/Winter Broadway Theater student internship now available

July 26, 2023 — The Broadway Theater is now accepting applications for their fall/winter 2023 internship and scholarship program. The program is for students interested in the performing arts, event management, theater operations, marketing, and similar programs. The scholarship is open to high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College for the fall semester.

According to the Rock Springs Downtown URA, the successful candidate will work at the Broadway Theater & Bunning Hall in all aspects of operations – marketing, maintenance, schedule coordination, event planning & set-up, lighting and sound, and performer contracts. The successful candidate will also meet specific goals outlined in the application process; he/she will be evaluated and coached extensively throughout the term.

The program is being funded by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education (SBOCES). According to Dr. Bernadine Craft, SBOCES Executive Director, they are excited about funding this upcoming program for Sweetwater County students instead of merely providing performance support.

“This enhanced program will give students hands-on experience with all aspects of the theater and performing arts, as well as grant writing and business management skills, reinforcing their classroom studies,” Dr. Craft said.

The successful candidate will apply classroom experience and interest to a real-world setting, acting as a theater coordinator to assist with all areas of theater operations. Ultimately the successful candidate will leave the program with enhanced career and technical skills and a better understanding of potential jobs in the field.

Registration Information

Students interested in applying for the scholarship/internship can download an application from the Broadway Theater’s website at BroadwayRS.com or by calling 307-352-1434. Applications are due August 11, 2023.