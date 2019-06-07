Family Fun Runs To Begin Monday, June 10

Rock Springs, WY (6/7/19) – Rock Springs residents are encouraged to exercise and get active with a series of free fun runs. The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will offer five different themed runs over the course of the summer.
The first run – a PJ Jog – will be held Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rock Springs Civic Center, according to JJ Syvrud, Superintendent of Civic Center Programs. “We are encouraging people of all ages to get out and get active,” Syvrud said.
Registration for each event will begin at 6 p.m., with the run beginning at 6:30 p.m. Other runs are planned on the following dates:
June 24 – Color Run – Pilot Butte Elementary
July 8 – Jingle Bell in July Run – Location to be announced
July 22 – Water Fun Run – Century Park
August 5 – Pick Your Peak Run – Pilot Butte Elementary