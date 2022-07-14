Family Night Benefit for the victims in the recent car crash south of RS

Photo of victims from the Community Cares Children of Car Crash

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There will be a fundraiser for the victims of the recent car crash on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

The family night benefit to help these families will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 307 Auto Plaza, 2100 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Food trucks will serve food at 3 p.m. with bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. and live music beginning at 8:00 p.m. There will be raffles, boards, 50/50 raffle, and more from variest different businesses.

Money will go to the victims, Gaige D. Olsen (18), Felicity Robinson (17), Alycia Rose (15), and the late Nadia Guadalupe Ontiveros (15), who were part of this recent car crash. If you would like to help with donations, gift cards, baskets or anything else, please visit Community Cares Children of Car Crash to learn more and how you can help.